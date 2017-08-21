TOP STORIES
“With trust and believe, be the David who came from the bush to rescue his people from the hands of Goliath."By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3841
|4.3885
|Euro
|5.1483
|5.1540
|Pound Sterling
|5.6296
|5.6375
|Swiss Franc
|4.5492
|4.5522
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4811
|3.4831
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4738
Koforidua Hosts 2017 Breast Cancer
A mammoth free breast screening exercise has taken place in Koforidua, the host city of the 'BCI Ghana walk for the cure 2017.'
It involved members of the Assemblies of God and Methodist Churches and brought together thousands of women in the lead up to the major walk against breast cancer in October, this year.
The Head Pastor of the Assemblies of God Church, Reverend Alex Ofori Amankwaah and Right Reverend Samuel Duah, who superintended over the programmes, unanimously stated that the city was poised for the major walk on October 14, as evidenced by the massive turnout at the free screening during which patrons were screened for breast cancer and other non-communicable diseases, including hypertension and diabetes.
BCI Founder and President, Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, in a preview, commended the royalty, media, civil society and the region in its entirety for collaborating and assisting in diverse ways since the city was chosen to host the annual BCI flagship programme.
“The Eastern Region would tell a new story, after the walk, as the BCI team works with all allied institutions to drive down the disturbing breast cancer statistics affecting women in the region.”
Dr. Wiafe praised heads of the various institutions in the region for agreeing to release their members for the walk.
The event would heighten awareness about the debilitating disease and assure the public that there is hope for survival, as long as the afflicted reports promptly for medical attention.
Clerics of the two religious institutions could not hide their excitement for having the BCI team in their midst, and pleaded with women in general to shun apathy and all misconceptions about breast cancer and rather rally behind BCI, which has demonstrated its readiness to fight to reduce the disease to the barest minimum in Ghana.
Elsewhere in the Ashanti Region, enthusiastic members of the Ghana Association of Tailors and Dressmakers have carried out a clean-up exercise at Oduom in Kumasi, near the Peace and Love Hospital.
They desilted gutters and cleared nearby shrubs as part of their annual get-together.
Dr. Wiafe praised the association for the communal spirit and reiterated her institutions' continued collaboration, emphasizing the fact that the health facility is keen on extending cutting-edge health services to all Ghanaians.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Health