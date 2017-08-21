TOP STORIES
‘I’m Not Dead,’ Titus-Glover Cries Out
THE DEPUTY Transport Minister, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover has debunked rumours in the media that he has passed on.
Mr Titus-Glover who is a law maker representing the constituents of Tema East in Parliament was reported to have died on the Accra-Kumasi road.
Social media platforms, especially Facebook and Whatsapps were flooded over the weekend with reports that the vociferous MP died in a ghastly motor accident.
But the MP, speaking to DAILY GUIDE via telephone, described the news as false saying that he is alive and enjoying life to the fullest.
According to him, he was at an Industrial and Commercial Union (ICU) congress at the Great Hall at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.
“I am assuring all friends and loved ones especially my mum that Titus-Glover is alive and strong,” he said.
Talking about the false report, Mr. Titus-Glover denied that he has been involved in an accident, saying “I traveled to Kumasi with a flight, so how can I be involved in a vehicular accident?”
From Vincent Kubi, Tema
