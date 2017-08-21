TOP STORIES
We’re with you to succeed – Martey to Akufo-Addo
The former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana Rt. Rev. Prof Emmanuel Martey has backed President Akufo-Addo to deliver on the promises he made to Ghanaians during electioneering.
Akufo-Addo in the run-up to the 2016 elections made several pledges to Ghanaians including the provision of Free Senior High Schools, one-million-per-constituency and one-district-one-factory policies.
Speaking at the 17th General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at Kwaku-Abetifi in the Eastern region over the weekend, Prof. Martey said, “We are with you in prayers that the promise that you give to Ghanaians you will really abide by this promises.”
“…We all know the presidency comes with tremendous responsibility. It is the wish of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana that the wisdom from the above which the Lord gives to those who love him will be given to you to lead this country to where the Lord wants this country to be,” he added.
On his part, President Akuf-Addo called on Ghanaians to have faith in his administration’s ability to redefine the country’s economic fortunes.
“We can together as a people build a new Ghanaian civilization where there’s fair opportunity for all in health and education, where hard work, enterprise and creativity are rewarded,” he said in his address at the church’s General Assembly.
In view of the above, he expressed his commitment to lead the nation rebuilding agenda where there will be abundance of jobs for the jobless; a dignified retirement benefits for the elderly and a safety net for the vulnerable.
Moving forward, he said he envisions to relinquish a country where governance is honest and devoid of corruption and rule of law as its backbone.
“The Founders of our nation chose a motto, Freedom and Justice as our national motto because they envisaged us as a shining example to the black peoples of the world of what a free dedicated, enterprising Ghanaian people can do to build a society which will be equal to any, anywhere on the surface of the planet.
“I’m deeply influenced by this vision and make God bless our homeland Ghana and make her great and strong,” the President noted .
