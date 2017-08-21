TOP STORIES
We Must Not Forget Our Roots As Africans - AASU SG
The Secretary General of the All African Students Union, AASU Peter Kwesi Kodjie has observed the need for students and the youth of Africa to cling on to the values and heritage of Africa.
"Let us not forget the fact that we are Africans and we have our unique way and doctrines of doing our things"
He disclosed this during the official opening ceremony of the 6th Africa Students and Youth Summit in Cape coast, Ghana.
The one week conference which is due from 18th-25th August, 2017 at the University of Cape is themed "A holistic approach to quality assurance in Africa higher educational institutions- pragmatic interventions by the supply and demand actors".
The summit amongst other things seeks to make structural recommendations with regards to quality education on the African continent.
He hinted that unlike the past where our reliance have been our colonial masters; it is about time we emancipate ourselves and formulate policies which will benefit our people and the time is now, he added.
H.E Peter Kodjie urged the gathering to believe passionately “in our capacity to build a modern, developed, progressive and violent free africa continent we all desire.
"As partners in development, We must discard ourselves from a mindset of dependence and the continuous charity crusade ”
He continued, as Future African leaders “We can, together, build a new Africa civilization, where there is fair opportunity for all in education, where hard work, enterprise and creativity are rewarded, where there is an abundance of decent jobs with good pay, where there is a dignified working condition for all, where there is honest governance free of corruption, and where the rule of law works.”
Peter Kodjie argued that to what extent have we used our knowledge as intellectuals and leaders to solve problems confronting the less privilege in the society. We must endeavour as African students to impact positively in the lives of people who couldn't go to school and also leave an indelible mark for generations unborn.
The Omanhene of Oguaa traditional Council, Osabarima Kwasi Atta ll in his address urged all participants not to relent on accepting nothing but quality especially in the area of education. He advised participants to be part of positive decision making wherever they find themselves.
In all eighteen members countries attended the summit; some of which include Rwanda, The Gambia, Liberia, Ivory Coast, Zambia, Central Africa Republic, Zimbabwe.
The rest are Kenya, Sudan, Nigeria, Uganda, Cameroon, Botswana, South Africa, Ethiopia and Ghana.
