Fiifi Essandoh Writes: Upliftment

Abena was born to farmers in a small village. She was taught how to weed and raise up family. Her parents had high hopes for her but they did not have money to take her to school. They kept teaching Abena how to farm and make a family since all hopes were lost as they had no money to send her to school. Abena thought of enrolling in school even as her parents could not afford sending her to school.
She travelled to see her Priest in the city. Her church was supportive and gave her a scholarship for her to study. They also made provisions for her to stay at the city to learn to become someone in future. The church provided everything she needed.
Abena excelled in her studies and years later, Abena became a Professor at the University. She established a fund specially for the poor. She was an inspiration to a lot of rural folks and she never forgot her God in everything that she did.
Abena like all of us have varying problems. We need to be committed and really make a decision to solve it. We have to pass through several stages in life in order to come to the point of making it in life. Every celebrated individual in our society has a unique story to share. You might see them to be in "heaven" now but they started very small. They were inspired to make it in life.
Dear reader, I would encourage you to also make up your mind, work harder, set targets and make a decision to succeed whatever may come your way. Be strong and keep moving forward with the hope that, tomorrow's prospect is far better than today. Keep doing things right with all your heart and you will be marvelled at the end results.
Success comes with determination, sacrifice, zeal to accomplish and the desire to make a difference. Choose to be different. Abena never made her circumstance in which she found herself weigh her down but she was determined to find a lasting solution to her predicament - that was poverty. You need to be like Abena. Keep dreaming, keep working harder, keep praying, be hopeful and it will surprise you at the end of the day what you will achieve.
I dare you this week to be different in all that you do. Do everything as if it will never come back again.
Abena was more determined to make a difference in her life. Choose also to make a difference in life and the world will celebrate you. Be unique this week, fear God, honour men and serve people with all your might and you will be surprised what your reward will be.
Dare to make an impact everywhere you find yourself this week. Stay on top and God richly bless you, Amen.
