Kenneth Gyamerah Wins Leadership in Education Award in 2017 Education Community Awards

Kenneth Gyamerah
55 minutes ago | General News

Kenneth an Education Advocate won the Leadership in Education Award . The award ceremony was held on Saturday August 19 at the Holidays Inn Hotel in Accra.

The EDUCOM Awards is organized by Neogenics Education Ghana/UK.

A total of 13 different awards was given to NGOs ,Teachers,Staff of Ghana Education Service , Media Houses ,Heads of Schools, ,Students and Education advocates for their contributions in improving the Educational Sector in Ghana.

The Leadership in Education Award is given to Principals of Education ,Heads of Schools and educationists who are influencing change in the Educational sector across Ghana.

The ceremony was graced by the Deputy Minister of Education, policy makers in Education,Lecturers and many dignitaries.

Fb Img 1503234287190

Img-20170819-wa0096

Img-20170819-wa0106

Img-20170820-wa0059

