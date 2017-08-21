TOP STORIES
THE END OF FEITH IS THE BEGINING OF FAILUREBy: Modupe
The Republicans Rigged The Elections, Cleveland The Incumbent Lost, Came Back After Four Years To Stun The Republicans- He [Mahama] Shall Return
Christians have one incredible event they anticipating- the second coming of Christ. The return of the Messiah is stated more than three hundred times in the new testament not only that, more prophecies of his second coming are found in the old testament.
I always say and hold the conviction that Christians and Muslims hold the same basic truth about nature. This is what the Holy Quran also states- " " There shall not be anyone from People of the Book, but shall believe in him before his death and on the Day of Resurrection, he (Jesus) shall be a witness against them."(Quran 4: 159). Jesus himself said, "I will come again and receive you into myself".
It will be madness on the part of any human being born by flesh to link this biblical and Qur'anic teachings to our earthly politics. I premised my write up on this teaching to establish the fact that, it is difficult to wipe out strong convictions people hold about their leaders when they come to know and understand what they truly represent.
What we say about Kwame Nkrumah today in spite of the planned agenda to deface his legacies, the desire to see the great back from his grave, is one practical example. You may ask why linking the topic to past events. The truth is that, you cannot separate historical facts from our contemporary politics and all good political strategists incorporate events of the past to their thinking and strategies.
If you want to have a clear understanding of why the linkage, then, study the ordeal Nkrumah went through and the terrible situation Ghanaians experienced after his demise. Tema Harbour was described as an over ambitious project, the industries he established were described as wasteful, they described his trust schools project as outmoded, they accused him of taking too much loans, said he [Nkrumah] has over hundred houses in Ghana and outside.
We have all read what happened after his demise, his wife and children are yet to be allocated a single room by the state, we are still surviving on revenue generated from the port they vehemently condemned. Stephen Grover Cleveland was an American's 22nd and 24th President and the only President in American history to serve two non- consecutive terms in office. He was defeated by Benjamin Harrison (Republican) when he contested for his second term.
Cleveland was a Presbyterian and interestingly, Mr Mahama is also originally, a Presbyterian. Before I proceed, let me state what Cleveland's wife told one of the staffs at the Whitehouse before leaving the Presidential house "Now Jerry, I want you to take good care of all the furniture and ornaments , for I want to find everything just as it is now, when we come back again" and when she was asked when she would return, she responded, "we are coming back four years from today".
Cleveland inherited the "Spoil system" where party apparatchiks, were appointed by previous Presidents to fill public offices. Cleveland adopted the merit system and retained republicans occupying public offices and offered appointment to new persons based on merit. Party activists protested vehemently against the system which resulted in policy shift. John Mahama is being accused by some activists of his party for adhering to Prof Mills' "father for all system" which can be equated to the merit system Cleveland practiced.
The other interesting point is how the Republicans rigged his second term attempt election. After his defeat, he took a position with a law firm in New York and lived a quiet life and refrained from criticising his successor but at point started addressing his concerns on pertinent issues especially, on economic policies of his successor.
His matured stance on national issues made him automatic contender for the Democratic nomination but just like we seeing today in the NDC, David Hill and few other anti-Cleveland elements challenged his automatic nomination but were unable to create a coalition large enough to thwart Cleveland's nomination. These anti- Cleveland elements adopted weird campaign tactics to incite the party's activists against Cleveland but the former President was nominated on the first ballot at the party's convention in Chicago.
After his nomination, his opponents pushed for their candidate to be picked as the running mate but the Democrats settled on Adlai Stevenson to balance the ticket. The very policies his opponents in the Democratic party criticised, became the party's strength in the election.
It must also be established that the Democrats wanted him to run for the third time but he refused and it must also be noted that long after his retirement he was approached by the Democratic party's leadership to run for mayor of Buffalo. That seat had become an important seat in and the Democrats saw the need to get a respected and honest politician to contest on its ticket to gain the votes of aggrieved Republican voters.
Cleveland accepted the request, contested, and won the seat for the Democrats with 15,010 votes as against 11,528 for his opponent. FORMER PRESIDENT MAHAMA He has distinguished himself as a true leader in opposition. He recently advised the current administration on its tractor distribution policy unusual of African politicians, admitted he did not handle the issue well when he was in office.
He joined other living heads of state to the flagstaff to interact with the sitting President, he represented Ghana at the ECOWAS meeting with the demised Gambian leader etc etc. He was a victim of campaign propaganda and denigration by his opponent the same way Cleveland was handled by his opponents within and outside. Kennedy Agyepong has revealed that the npp manipulated the 2016 election.
On the election rigging, what we must know is that the biometric machines can be worked on by manipulators. Many of persons handling the machines aren't updated and some of the machines I can confidently say were insecure. Poling station officers were bribed for the hacking process to take place. What happened in Kenya is another practical evidence on came use to support the allegation of rig in the 2016 election.
Utterances by invisible, Delta forces etc all go to suggest that something untoward happened. We also heard the #Usepen# campaign during the Brexit elections where voters were advised to use a pen to cast their vote lest their pencilled choice was rubbed out and altered.
Holland, settled on the use of the old manual voting to curb the possible hacking of its electoral machines. In his second attempt, Cleveland won all four of the swing states including New York, Mahama will do same in 2020. Cleveland stunned the Republicans and Mahama, with the support of his party, going to stun th
