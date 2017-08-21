TOP STORIES
AUCC Launches International Master’s Programmes
The Sam E. Jonah School of Business at the African University College of Communications (AUCC) will from September 2017 offer exciting new master’s programmes. The programme will be delivered via multi-modal technology, allowing enrolled students to “attend” actual classes taken at the Lok Jack Graduate School of Business in Trinidad from the comfort of their homes.
Under this partnership, AUCC has received approval and authorisation from the National Accreditation Board to offer International MBA, International Master of Strategic Marketing; Executive MBA andMBA in Sustainable Energy Management.Accredited by the prestigious Association of MBAs, the gold standard for MBA accreditation, this makes AUCC one of only two universities in Ghana offering a programme with this internationally recognized accreditation.
Sharing her enthusiasm about the partnership, President of AUCC, Dr. G. Koryoe Anim-Wright said“this is a unique opportunity for AUCC to provide master’s programmes to our talented graduates who are eager to continue their studies with us.”
She further explained that, while employees and businesses appreciate the flexibility of online programmes, many find the experience impersonal, isolating and non-interactive. “Our programme combines the best of both worlds — allowing students to immerse themselves in a classroom experience by attending actual classes using the interactive educational technology tool” she added.
The Dean of the Sam E. Jonah School of Business, Prof. Margaret Crabbe explained that classes will be very interactive and practical and Ghanaian students will “attend” and participate in LIVE classes with students from Trinidad & Tobago, Guyana and other countries through the multi-modal platform. She said “The interactive tool will allow the student in Ghana to be seen and heard by the students and faculty in the class, allowing for a personal, authentic and interactive classroom experience.
The courses will feature international Faculty with a wide range of industry and academic experience, exposing Ghanaian students to authentic business teaching and learning methods that will help them jumpstart their careers in a global context”. Prof. Crabbe revealed that academic scholarship facilities are available to alumni of the University College who will enroll for this academic year.
The Director of Accreditation and Academic Development at the Lok Jack GSB, Dr. Kamla Mungal, said“The Lok Jack GSB is committed to its development purpose and recognizes the importance of global partnerships in addressing systemic issues and facilitating change. Our authentic learning philosophy will ensure deep interactions and a truly global education for all our students, local and global. We look forward to a rewarding partnership between the UWI-ALJGSB and Sam E. Jonah School of Business.”
The Sam E. Jonah School of Business at the African University College of Communications (AUCC) was established in 2014 to provide top notch business and management education to Ghanaians and the international community. The Business School is affiliated to University of Ghana, GIMPA, and currently with Arthur Lok Jack Graduate School, University of West Indies. Named after the international business mogul Sir Sam E. Jonah, the School is poised to developing a new cream of scholars and leaders who are equipped to transform knowledge in business and management into world class career opportunities and enterprises to advance our societies.
