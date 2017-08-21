modernghana logo

WordDigest: Stay Intact

Ebenezer Zor
2 hours ago | Feature Article

"I am the vine; you are the branches. If you remain in me and I in you, you will bear much fruit; apart from me you can do nothing" [John 15:5] NIV

Do you need strength and power in your life today?
When you stay intact to the Father through Christ Jesus, you are connected to your life source.

As a branch is sustained by the vine it's attached to, we are sustained by being attached to Him.

Can we think of how a fruit grows?
It does not just happen over night; it takes time to grow in the right conditions.

So as it is with spiritual fruits in our lives.
You might be tempted to get discouraged if you are not seeing "fruit" as quickly as you would like, but be encouraged today.

As you stay intact with Christ Jesus, you will be empowered and equipped for every circumstance.

Be empowered.
Prayer
Father in heaven, keep me close to you always.
Confession
Jehovah Ropheka is your name.
