Ghana Energy Awards launch slated August 30
Accra, Aug. 20, GNA - The Ghana Energy Awards in what will become the leading endorsement of the country's energy sector recognizing outstanding achievements of industry players will be launched on August 30.
The country's first ever awards to recognize gurus in the energy sector is set to open nominations from September 1, 2017 to September 30, 2017.
Mr Henry Teinor, Chief Executive Officer of Energy Media Group - Organizer of the event - told the Ghana News Agency, after a panel discussion that the Awards would honour efforts by players in moving the power sector as well as the oil and gas areas.
He said oil and gas upstream, midstream and downstream players would form core part of the prospective awardees in the final event fixed on November 30.
The event is planned to recognize exceling players in 20 different categories including Energy Personality of the year, Best Energy Reporter of the year, Industry Leadership Award and Renewable Energy Company of the year.
Others are Energy Institution of the year, Innovation Project of the year, Rising Star Award, Emerging Energy Company of the year, Lifetime achievement award amongst a host of others.
The Awarding panel chaired by Dr Kwame Ampofo, an Energy Expert, and the immediate past Board chairman of the Energy Commission, would address a press conference at the August 30 launch to explain the criteria for awarding winners, Mr Teinor said.
Other panel members include Professor Stephen Adei, former Rector of GIMPA; Dr Lawrence Tetteh, Renowned international Evangelist, an Economist and Lawyer; Mr Kwame Jantuah, Vice Chairman for the Public Interest Accountability Committee; Dr Jemimah, Ag Director, Centre for Management Development Senior; Professor Joseph Aggrey-Fynn, Dean of Oil and Gas Studies, UCC; and Mrs Harriette Amissah-Arthur, Energy Consultant.
Energy Minister, Senior Minister, Trade Minister, Lands and Natural Resources minister, diplomats and many top energy sector personalities have been invited to grace the awards event.
Mr Teinor said industry regulators and watchers including representatives from the Energy Ministry, Energy Commission, National Petroleum Authority, Petroleum Commission Ghana, Chamber of Bulk oil distributors, Association of oil marketing companies, Chamber of Petroleum Consumers have been invited panel discussions ahead of the awards day.
'Not only does it make it unique and transparent but industry owned where relevant stakeholders are engaged in every procedure of the award process,' he said.
He said aside the partnership deal reached with several stakeholders, the awards have received full endorsement from Ghana's Ministry of Energy.
'Ernst and Young will validate the results of the nominees and announce the winners,' he said.
GNA
By D.I. Laary, GNA
