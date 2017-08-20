TOP STORIES
Political protest in Togo claims nine lives
Ho, Aug. 20, GNA - Nine persons, two civilians and seven security personnel are reported to have lost their lives in fresh political protests at Atakpame-Sokode in the Republic of Togo on Saturday.
The security clashed with hundreds of civilians demonstrating against changes in the Togolese Constitution, which they claim allowed presidents to remain in power 'forever' until voted out.
Two civilians were earlier shot dead allegedly in an attempt by the security to dispel the demonstrators.
The civilians reacted by burning security vehicles and killing seven security men.
Sources close to the Border Security Committee (BODSEC) told the Ghana News Agency that some demonstrators were picked by the police for questioning.
Similar protests took place worldwide, with demonstrators calling for the country to go back to its 1992 Constitution, which gave presidents two terms of four years to be in office.
Meanwhile, the country's main frontier, Lome-Aflao Border remains opened with no disruption in socioeconomic activities.
GNA
By A.B. Kafui Kanyi/Dominic Adoboli, GNA
