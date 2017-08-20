TOP STORIES
Hunger Project holds vacation camp for boys and girls
Oyoko (E/R), Aug. 20, GNA - Hunger Project, a non- governmental organistion (NGO), has organized a 4-day vacation camp for boys and girls from the Eastern and Central regions as part of a project to help eliminate child marriages in the two regions.
The project, dubbed 'her choice project', saw pupils selected from 34 schools in deprived communities in Upper-Manya Krobo, Akuapem North, Kwahu Afram Plains North and South, East Akim in the Eastern Region and Mfantseman East in the Central Region.
Mrs Patricia Osei-Amponsah, the coordinator for the project, in an interview with the GNA, said the vacation camp is a strategy to expose both the boys and girls to other extracurricular activities and broaden their horizon.
She said the Eastern and Central regions were chosen for the 'her choice project' because the prevalent rate in child marriage stood at 27.5 per cent and 34 per cent for Eastern and the Central region respectively.
She said the objective of the project is to ensure that girls, in particular, stayed in school and progressed in their academic affairs.
Mrs Osei-Amponsah said poverty and hunger elimination would not be realized without addressing issues such as child marriage and the girl child dropout from school.
She said the Hunger Project recognizes that even though girls become victims of child marriages, it is important for the boys, who would eventually become fathers and husbands, to be sensitised and become empowered hence their inclusion in the camp.
Apart from the project ensuring that girls progressed in school in order to delay marriage, victims of child marriages too, were being identified and given skills training.
The pupils were taken through subjects such as the child rights and responsibilities, menstrual hygiene and sex education, talk shows from role models and other useful activities.
GNA
By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA
