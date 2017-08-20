TOP STORIES
Newmont to construct a paediatric block for new Abirem Government Hospital
New Abirem (E/R), Aug. 20, GNA - Newmont Golden Ridge Limited (Akyem Project) is to construct a modern paediatric block estimated to cost about $150,000.00 for the New Abirem Government Hospital.
The facility when completed will allow children who are currently admitted at the female ward to have their own ward for proper monitoring and care.
Mr Victor Apandia, Health Services Administrator at the Hospital, said this to the Ghana News Agency in an interview at New Abirem in the Eastern Region.
He said apart for the new block, Newmont has in the past, partnered with Project Cure, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) based in the United States of America to supply medical equipment and other items worth thousands of dollars annually to the hospital.
In addition, he said, the company has provided the hospital with an operating theatre valued at about GH¢500,000, 00 fully equipped with all the requisite medical facilities.
A placenta pit and an incinerator costing about GH¢800,000.00 for proper waste disposal and management to improve the environment has also been provided by the company, Mr Apandia said.
The hospital, he said, has also benefited from a Hilux Pick-Up vehicle to support administrative and operational functions at the facility.
Mr Apandia expressed appreciation to Newmont for its continuous assistance and appealed other corporate institutions to emulate the kind gesture of the company.
GNA
