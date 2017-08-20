TOP STORIES
McHammah Engineering calls for agricultural mechanisation using indigenous technology
Accra, Aug. 20, GNA - McHammah Engineering, a Ghanaian-owned electromechanical engineering company, has called for the mechanisation of agriculture using indigenous technology in Ghana.
Mr Ebenezer Hammah, the Chief Executive Officer/Technical Director, McHammah Engineering, said using local appropriate technology in agricultural mechanisation would enhance job creation and easy and quick to maintenance of equipment.
Mr Hammah, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, on the sideline of a five-day Workshop for Strategy, Planning and Project Implementation, said the advanced countries were able to develop, because they used their own indigenous technologies to propel their socioeconomic development.
He said the disadvantages of importing agricultural equipment were that there would be delays in acquisition of spare parts, imported equipment becomes obsolete after five years and getting spare parts becomes a problem.
On eliminating poverty in the country, Mr Hammah said: "The poverty gap is a technological gap and we can use technology to end poverty".
He said technology develops overtime; stating that with continual technological improvement Ghana's industry would gradually improve to meet world class standards.
He said McHammah Engineering brings about fresh and innovative approaches to local industries as far as machines were concerned.
Mr Hammah said the company manufactures manual, semi-automated and fully automated machines and also provides consultancy and after sales services to clients and industry as a whole.
Among the versatile products of McHammah Engineering are Filling Machines, Stainless Steel Tanks, Soap Processing Machines, Conveyors, Fruit Extracting Machines, Industrial Blenders, Industrial Furnace, Powder-Cereal Processing Machines and Press Machines.
He said plans are underway for the company to establish a Training Centre, which would provide skills training for those in both the formal and informal sector.
The workshop, which was organised by the Institute of Applied Science and Technology, University of Ghana is part of the Ghana Economic Well-Being Project.
The project is designed to engage academia, investors and the public in the general economic development of Ghana through the adoption of practical solutions and innovative technologies.
It is a co-operation between Bulaiza PLC and the Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology, University of Ghana.
The Ghana Economic Well-Being Project is an 'open source' project allowing any interested party to join as a development partner.
It is, therefore, highly geared towards participatory engagements with the public and consequently, able to deliver programmes within the framework of the Ghana Economic Well-Being Project.
The workshop outcome would be a very useful resource and aid to policy-makers and the general government agenda for poverty reduction (in Ghana's, case, eradication).
GNA
By Iddi Yire, GNA
