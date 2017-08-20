TOP STORIES
A word to the wise ain't necessary -- it's the stupid ones that need the advice.By: Bill Cosby
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3841
|4.3885
|Euro
|5.1483
|5.1540
|Pound Sterling
|5.6296
|5.6375
|Swiss Franc
|4.5492
|4.5522
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4811
|3.4831
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4738
Kona Cafe & Grill apologises for assault of customer by bouncer
The Managment of Kona Cafe & Grill released a statement on its Facebook page apologising to a woman who was assaulted by one of its security personnel at the restaurant.
The assault, which took place on Friday evening, saw the staff, a bouncer, slap the customer after a misunderstanding over the purchase of drinks.
“We acknowledge the distress and embarrassment caused to our customers and we have already taken the necessary disciplinary actions against him,” the bar’s management said in a statement.
The bar has also assured that “necessary disciplinary actions” have been taken against the bouncer.
The bouncer had wanted the customer and her party to leave their table for paying customers.
The group, however, had purchased drinks but a waitress had cleared their table as they waited for someone to join them.
The customer, who was assaulted, had passed a comment about embarrassing the situation angering the bouncer. He snapped at the lady and slapped her twice.
The bouncer was reported to the manager of the establishment, whose reaction downplaying the situation was described as insensitive and lackadaisical. She reportedly urged the victim of the assault to let it go.
The victim indicated she was going to the police to file a statement and fill out a medical report.
–
By: citifmonline.com/Ghana
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News