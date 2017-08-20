modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Technical university teachers issue ultimatum over Governing Councils

GNA
1 hour ago | General News

Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) has given the government a one-week ultimatum to establish governing councils for the technical universities in the country else they would 'advise themselves'.

The General Secretary of the Association, Mr David Worwui-Brown, who addressed a press conference organized by the Association the 33rd Annual Congress at the Koforidua Technical University, said there are many options available for the Association and they would follow due process.

He said the actions of government are a clear demonstration of lack of interest in technical education.

The General Secretary said whiles the Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh promised in April that the Governing Councils of all the Technical Universities would be inaugurated by the end of June this year, as at August not even one has been inaugurated for any of the Technical Universities.

The Association said the government has established Governing Councils for some public universities in the country.

Mr Worwui-Brown said information available to the Association indicates that the list for

the Governing  Councils of the various Technical Universities are ready and what is left is for the government to add his four nominees to each of the lists submitted for the establishment of the councils.

The General Secretary of the Association said the unavailability of Governing Councils for the Technical Universities is hindering the ability of the universities to graduate students or admit fresh students and determine the fees to be paid by students.

He said without such councils, the Technical Universities cannot promote lecturers who are due for promotion or recruit new lecturers to replace those that have retired.

The Association called on the government to also conclude the process of converting the remaining Polytechnics into Technical Universities and these are the Bolgatanga and Wa Polytechnics.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

General News

TOP STORIES

GCB To Clear UT, Capital Debts

15 hours ago

Daring Ghanaian Gay Activist Unfazed By Hateful Backlash

15 hours ago

quot-img-1HE WHO HAS NO POND MUST NOT REAR CROCODILES!

By: DAVID IRWIN OSEI quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38414.3885
Euro5.14835.1540
Pound Sterling5.62965.6375
Swiss Franc4.54924.5522
Canadian Dollar3.48113.4831
S/African Rand0.33190.3321
Australian Dollar3.46673.4738
body-container-line