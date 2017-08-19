TOP STORIES
Love is the greatest thing in this world which finds no fault in loving an enemy.By: Boaz Akude
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3841
|4.3885
|Euro
|5.1483
|5.1540
|Pound Sterling
|5.6296
|5.6375
|Swiss Franc
|4.5492
|4.5522
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4811
|3.4831
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4738
Kumasi Shoe Factory Collapsing For Inferior Products—Deputy Minister
Substandard raw materials used for production is the cause for the near collapse of the Kumasi Shoe Factory, Deputy Minister of Defense, Hon. Major (Rtd) Derek Oduro has revealed.
“Bad or inferior raw materials are bought for production to boots for the security to walk into water and bad weather conditions that is why nobody is coming to order”, he revealed.
“The factory has been set up and the equipment are there but where to get quality raw materials to produce quality boots and other leather works is the problem now”, the Nkronza North lawmaker explained.
The Deputy Minister, expressed disappointment over the state of the ailing factory during a tour where he saw only 49 workers at post.
According to him, it was anticipated that anticipated over 300 workers are employed promising that government will revamp the factory to a certain standard where quality raw materials will be imported for protection.
Background
The shoe factory was the footwear division of the erstwhile Ghana Industrial Holding Corporation (GIHOC), established by the first President of the country, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah in 1960. It was to produce boots for personnel of the public security services and the general public.
Following the overthrow of Dr Nkrumah, the company collapsed and was revived in November 2012 through collaboration between a private investor, Czech-based Company, Knights, and the Defence Industries Holding Company (DIHOC) of the Ministry of Defence.
