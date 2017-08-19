TOP STORIES
Driver fined for careless and inconsiderate driving
Tarkwa (W/R), Aug. 19, GNA - A 49 year-old driver, Viking Akpable has been fined GHâ‚µ840.00 by a Tarkwa circuit court for careless and inconsiderate driving, causing unlawful damage and negligently causing harm.
The convict, who pleaded guilty on all the three counts, would serve 12 months imprisonment in default.
The court also ordered the convict to pay for the repairs of the VIP bus.
Prosecuting, Detective Inspector Clement Amoah, told the court, presided over by Mr Emmanuel Bart-Plange Brew, that on May 20, this year, at about 0030 hrs, the accused person was driving a Renault Art truckfrom Takoradi towards Nsuta-Tarkwa.
He said on reaching a section of the road at Bamiako Junction near Simpa, it crashed into a VIP bus which was being driven by Joseph Asare from Tarkwa to Accra with passengers on board.
Detective Inspector Amoah said the driver of the VIP bus lost control of his vehicle, veered off the road and went into a ditch.
He said the driver of the VIP bus including, Raphael Lartey, Emmanuel Adjetey, Mary Amponsah, Manfred Quarshie, Edmond Kwasi Kpodogui, Florence Edoi, Celestina Hadzor and Rashida Alhassan, who were on board, sustained injuries and they were taken to the Nsuta hospital and Apinto Government Hospital for treatment.
GNA
By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA
