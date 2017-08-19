TOP STORIES
White Lie premieres on August 19
Takoradi, Aug. 19, GNA - Movie lovers, especially those in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis would on Saturday August 19, experience yet another worth of wits, laughter and learning from Positive Influence Production (PIP) the producers of Real Hustle movie.
The movie, dubbed 'White Lie' would be premiere at the Akroma Plaza Hotel in Takoradi.
In the movie, Madam Elizabeth Jackson, a role played by Nana Ama Mcbrown, a beautiful and sexy class teacher, is attracted to lots of guys including the school gatemen.
Madam Elizabeth is one who favours and falls in love easily with rich folks' and thereby despises any advances from men she deems poor.
'But can her attitude and perception match up against 'White Lie'?
The movie also features, Toosweet Annan and Paulina Oduro as well as Too Much and Alaska of 'Junka Town' fame.
Mr Prince Dugbartey, Director and script writer, in an interview with the Ghana News
Agency, said the 'WHITE LIE' movie, is to expose the young generation on the need to be truthful, responsible and accept situations as it may be.
He said it teaches how individuals should treat others equally regardless of their background and circumstance in which they find themselves.
Mr Dugbartey said the production is to unearth the acting talent of the youth in the Western Region.
The movie, he said, after the premier, would be shown in some regional capitals, schools as well as other designated places.
GNA
By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA
