TOP STORIES
A FOREST DOES NOT GROW IN A SEASONBy: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3841
|4.3885
|Euro
|5.1483
|5.1540
|Pound Sterling
|5.6296
|5.6375
|Swiss Franc
|4.5492
|4.5522
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4811
|3.4831
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4738
We Have Arable Lands For Potential Investors In Gomoa East District " Says DCE
"The Gomoa East District Assembly in the Central Region of Ghana has large arable land for Agro- businesses, farm tourism, Agro-proccessing facilities and above all flexible tax/ levy payment system for potential investors who would like to invest in the District ", the DCE, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo has disclosed.
At a business forum held at Gomoa Buduburam for the business community in the district, the DCE noted that the Assembly was ready to partner private businesses to create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth to reduce poverty.
" The Gomoa East District Assembly recognizes local economic development as bthe key strategy to stimulate local economy for job creation, poverty reduction and business growth.
As a district, our major priority is to implement programs and policies of His Excellence Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo led NPP government.
We have all it takes to host all of them especially One District One Factory. In fact, the Assembly has received over four proposals from potential investors to established their businesses and to create jobs"
The Gomoa East DCE further stated " The Assembly is ready to facilitate acquisition of land for investors.
I therefore employ potential investors both home and abroad to come to Gomoa East District to establish their businesses and to improve the lives of the people.
It is not our wish to chase people for payment of fees and levies but to partner the private sector to create jobs towards poverty eradication "
The Member of Parliament for Gomoa East, Hon. Kojo Asomanyi told the business community that the forum was to create space for them to operate to enhance economic growth.
The Gomoa East District Co-ordinating Director, Mr. Emmanuel Baise said the forum was to sensetize the participants to understand and appreciate business and investment opportunities in the GomoaEast District and policy direction of the Assembly on local anf foriegn sector development.
He further stated that the vision of the District Assembly was to become a first class and citizen focused local government authority in the country.
Mr. Emmanuel Baise announced that the Assembly has acquired a 50-acre land to be used as Technology/Artisan Village to host various businesses adding that electricity and water supply has been provided.
Participants were drawn from Agro businesses, manufacturing industries, agro processing companies, hoteliers and others.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Regional News