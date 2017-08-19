TOP STORIES
To Rail Against A Thin-Skinned Parliament For Passing 'Stupid' Laws Is Not To Insult The House - As One Is Only Obeying The Constitutional Edict Enjoining All Ghanaians To Expose Corruption
When a very frustrated Sydney Casely-Hayford lost his temper not too long ago and publicly stated a sentiment shared by many discerning Ghanaians in private, he was actually expressing the national mood - in as far as some of the rather curious crimes-humanity-laws passed over the years by various Parliaments since 1992 represent.
In a nation full of fence-sitting moral cowards and hypocrites we get the laws we deserve - laws full of loopholes through which our perfidious vampire-elites manoeuvre and navigate their way out of every conceivable infraction of our benighted nation's mostly-porous laws that they happen to be guilty of. Unfortunately, it has resulted in many of the members of Ghana's ruling elites thinking that this is a nation of jam-packed with stupid and foolish people.
Yet, the opposite is true: As an old wag I know put it succinctly, "Kofi, ordinary Ghanaians aren't fools. It just so happens that ours is a byzantine system underpinned by many 'stupid' laws full of loopholes that enable powerful and greedy high net worth rogues to participate in the brutal gang-rape of Mother Ghana, and get away with same.
Does that not effectively mean that some of those we elect to represent us in Parliament who pass those 'stupid' laws are aiding and abetting the crimes of the nation-wreckers gang-raping Mother Ghana?" Perhaps it is unfair for any Ghanain citizen to say so - but it is also hard to overlook the 'stupidity' of dubious laws such as that classic example: the fraudulent sale and purchase agreement for the Volta Aluminium Company Limited (Valco) to a non-existent International Aluminium Partners (IAP), which was railroaded through Parliament under a certificate of urgency, during the golden age of business for Kufuor & Co - despite the loud protestations of the purported IAP joint-venture partners, Norske Hydro of Norway and VALE of Brazi, both of which insisted that they had entered into no such agreement to purchase Valco.
Amazing. So those who rail against the passage of 'stupid' laws do have a point: If truth be told, it is a nefarious practice that is actually ruining our nation. Finally, one also needs to make the point that if invited by Parliament - as a result of this particular blog post - I'd be happy to list many of the 'stupid' laws passed by the geniuses we have elected to represent us in Parliament, over the years.
On the other hand, as someone who despises hypocrisy, depending on my state of health - which is rather poorly at the moment unfortunately - I might opt to simply defy Parliament if invited to justify my remarks: by ignoring any summons to appear before the House and ask them to do their worst. Ghanaians are a free people not the slaves of our nation's ruling elites. Haaba.
Ya bremu! Parliament cannot intimidate a free people in whom soveriegnty resides under our system - by trying to gag all those who dare to criticise them when all that such brave and patriotic citizens are doing amounts to merely obeying the constitional edict that enjoins all Ghanaians to speak out against corruption. Passing 'stupid' laws full of sundry loopholes that enable well-connected rogues to dupe our nation and get away with it, does amount to egregious corruption. Full stop. To rail against that publicly is definitely not insulting Parliament. We rest our case.
