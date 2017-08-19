TOP STORIES
The lover steals a kiss. He incurs life imprisonment.By: Charles de Leusse
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3841
|4.3885
|Euro
|5.1483
|5.1540
|Pound Sterling
|5.6296
|5.6375
|Swiss Franc
|4.5492
|4.5522
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4811
|3.4831
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4738
Sowutuom: Nigerian arrested for stabbing 27-year-old death
The Police has arrested a Nigerian national for allegedly stabbing a 27-year-old man to death during a confrontation.
The Nigerian, Peter Thompson, had accused the deceased of stealing a mobile phone.
The incident occurred at Lorm-Nava, a suburb of Sowutuom in the Greater Accra region which resulted in a reprisal attack on Friday.
The Deputy Regional PRO of the Ghana Police Service, Inspector Kwabena Danso, confirmed the stabbing incident to Citi News and noted that the police was already investigating the theft accusation that sparked the confrontation.
“It happened on Thursday evening and what we can say is that there was an accusation of theft the Nigerian national made against the deceased which the police was investigating and that particular evening, the deceased confronted the Nigerian national and was able to stab him.”
Following fears of reprisals attacks, the Police has since moved in to restore calm and protect lives and properties.
Inspector Kwabena Danso noted that the suspect is currently assisting with investigations and “the police is in firm control of the situation.”
–
By: Pius Amihre Aduku/citifmonline.com/Ghana
