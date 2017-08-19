TOP STORIES
THE MORE ONE GROWS LOVE WITHIN HER, THE MORE BEAUTY THAT GROWS IN HER, BECOUSE LOVE IS BEAUTY OF THE SOULBy: BETTY-BEV AGYEI-HH
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3841
|4.3885
|Euro
|5.1483
|5.1540
|Pound Sterling
|5.6296
|5.6375
|Swiss Franc
|4.5492
|4.5522
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4811
|3.4831
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4738
Unlicensed lotto operators ready to cooperate with NLA
Most illegal lotto operators in the country have expressed immense confidence in the National Lottery Authority in its quest to register unlicensed operators.
They believe that, the move by the National Lottery Authority to legalized their operations by registering all illegal and unlicensed operators in the country will better place them in their business.
The National Lottery Authority recently embarked on a series of activities to rope in unlicensed operators popularly called “Banker to Banker.”
The latest of such innovations was a stakeholder consultative forum between the Authority and the lotto Operators.
Some of the participants, who spoke exclusively to Citi News, expressed their willingness to embrace the proposals of the NLA in sanitizing the lotto business.
The Chief Executive Officer of one of the illegal lotto companies, Super 4 Intelic David Offei Agyekum said his outfit will gladly admit the scheme of the NLA.
“Super 4 Interlic is a private lotto company and we operate illegally but with the opportunity, NLA has offered us, I believe very soon our license will be issued, then we operate within the law,” he said
He further called on his counterparts in the illegal business to take advantage of the opportunity availed them by NLA to legalize their operations.
Mr. Offei Agyekum however, cautioned the Authority to do due diligence to issuing licenses to prospective companies.
The Director-General of the National Lottery Authority Kofi Osei Ameyaw who spoke to the media on the sidelines of the stakeholder's forum said, the engagement between the NLA and the operators has generated positive results so far.
He said the Authority will roll out more platforms to interact with the operators to ensure that a greater percentage of them are formalized.
He added that “we will have to do our background checks, so that those who have been convicted by a court of competent jurisdiction won't not be suitable to be issued a license.”
The forum was used to register over two hundred illegal lotto operators at the national level while efforts is also made to register more at the regional level.
–
By: Anass S. Seidu/Citifmonline.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News