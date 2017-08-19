TOP STORIES
SOSCV- QEN targets 3,000 pupils in the Asokore Mampong Municipality
Asokore Mampong (ASH), Aug.19, GNA - The Asokore Mampong location of the 'Quality Education Now' (QEN) Project under the SOS Children's Villages, Ghana (SOSCV) is targeting 3,000 school children as beneficiaries of the project.
Mr Joseph Ludjo Yane, the Project Coordinator, at a maiden meeting with opinion leaders, said through its work, the SOSCV-Ghana has noted the obstacles that hinder the attainment of quality education especially in public schools.
He said these include: inadequate funding of basic education by government, poor management of available funds, inadequate monitoring and supervision of school heads and the chronic resource constraints of circuit supervisors.
Mr Yane said the four year project is in its third year of implementation and has involved the Municipal Education Office, Parents Teachers Association (PTA), Heads of schools, teachers and the School Management Committees (SMCs) in promoting quality education.
In ensuring effective teaching and learning in the municipality, Mr Yane said activities such as in- service training and other capacity building trainings for teachers, head schools in the project's catchment area.
The QEN Project, he said, has also supported a number of community initiative projects in the Asokore Mampong Cluster of schools, the Asokore Mampong M/A Junior High Schools ('A' and 'B') and Parkoso Roman Catholic Primary school to promote quality of education.
He appealed to parents to make it a habit of visiting their wards in schools to monitor their academic performance.
The SOS Children's Villages Ghana is a non- governmental Organization with over 40 years experience in care and support of orphans and vulnerable children.
GNA
By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA
