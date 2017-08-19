modernghana logo

Ghana Standard Authority Board inaugurated

GNA
1 hour ago | Business & Finance

Accra, Aug. 19, GNA - Mr Alex Kyeremanteng, Minister of Trade and Industry, has inaugurated a six-member board of the Ghana Standard Authority to develop and promulgate standards in ensuring the production of high quality goods.

The board is mandated by law to regulate standards and ensure conformity assessment in the production of goods and services for local consumption and exports.

They include Dr Akwesi Acheampong, Chairman; Dr Alex Ampofo Donkor, Prof Alexander Nii Otoo Dodoo, Mr Kennedy Osei Nyarko, Mr Iddrisu Abdulai, Mr Mark Taylor, all members of the board.

Mr Kyeremanteng, who administered the Oath of Secrecy and Office to the members, said government was embarking on an ambitious transformational agenda through industrialisation to optimise the benefits of job creation.

He said government was working assiduously to add value to its natural resources for export, saying it would be imperative for the Board to take into consideration quality and standard to facilitate trade transactions.

Mr Kyeremanteng said government was working with the private sector to establish at least one medium industrial enterprises in each district to create jobs and that the Board plays an important role in the implementation of the agenda.

He urged the Board to work with the project team of the Ministry to provide strategic directions to Small and Medium Enterprises to meet the internationally acceptable standards and quality for goods and services.

The Minister expressed concern about the inability of the country to measure the quantity of oil shipped outside the country and urged the Board to work towards that direction and ensure transparency and accountability.

Mr Kyeremanteng urged the Board to collaborate with the Food and Drugs Authority to coordinate efforts to optimise the benefits of their mandate, saying the Ministry would support them to achieve their mandate.

Dr Acheampong, on behalf of the Board Members, thanked President Akufo- Addo for the confidence repose in them.

GNA

By Kodjo Adams/William Fiabu, GNA

