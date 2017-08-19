TOP STORIES
Divine Group International Organizes Free Birth Certificates
An Accra based Non-Governmental Organisation, Divine Group International Foundation (DGIF) which established its clinic facility last month at Ablekuma Fanmilk in Accra has organised free birth certificates for all children under one year at the facility.
The project, which was in partnership with the Ga Central Municipal Assembly, happens to be the flagship project of DGI Foundation.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the foundation Mr. Ebenezer Kofi Adu-Lartey stated that the programme was to increase fresh birth registrations from 0-12 months and also as social intervention to help everyone has an identity card.
The programme saw a total of 42 birth certificates being issued to all newborn babies for free. Having obtained prior approval from the Ga Central Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Dr. Emmanuel Lamptey, the information Van from the Municipal Assembly moved round the various neighbourhoods within the municipality, informing and educating the community members about the impending exercise.
The Births and Deaths registry Department of the Ga Central Municipal Assembly uploaded the information of babies after manual registration unto the National Data platform.
Meanwhile, officials from the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) renewed NHIS cards for babies and other cardholders. In all, 120 NHIS cards were renewed.
