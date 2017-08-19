TOP STORIES
Tijaniya Muslim Council Of Ghana Calls On US Ambassador
The President and Spiritual Leader of the Tijaniya Muslim Council of Ghana (TMCOG), Sheikh Abul-FAidi Abdulai Ahmed Maikano, last week led a delegation to pay a courtesy call on the United States Ambassador to Ghana, Robert P. Jackson in his office in Accra.
The Public Relations of TMCOG, Abubakar Baba Yara, stated that their activities were founded by the first Imam of the Ghana Armed Forces Sheikh Abdulai Ahmed Maikano.
He disclosed that there are two annual events initiated by the noble Sheik which is been continued by His successor after his demise.
"These events attract hundreds and thousands of people from far and near each year. Mr Abubakar didn't miss the fact that the president has now taken another step in ensuring the teeming youth are engaged in Skills Training and Entrepreneurship.
This, he said, will help them acquire vocation rather than be lured into acts which fall short Of the teachings of Islam.
The spiritual leader said what he wants to achieve more is building modern schools from crèche as well as basic, secondary and tertiary levels to give more opportunities to children to acquire education to the highest level.
"We would therefore like to appeal to your high office to come to our aid and assist us relaize this dream," the concerned Muslim leader humbly appealed.
On his part, Ambassador Robert Jackson praised Khalifa for the good work he is doing for humanity. He assured him of their support in the field of education, skill training and Agriculture.
The council took the opportunity to invite him to this year's Maulid at Prang in the Pru district of the Brong Ahafo region which is slated for 4th November, 2017.
