Tobinco, Letap and others support Sierra Leone mudslide victims
Accra, Aug.18, GNA - Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited, has joined two other companies to donate drugs and cash to support the victims in the recent mudslide in Sierra Leone, which claimed over 400 lives.
Tobinco donated assorted drugs valued at 50,000 dollars, whereas Letap Pharmaceuticals donated 35,000 Ghana cedis worth of drugs to provide medical assistance to the victims.
Minsol Limited, a producer of mining logistics, also donated clothes and a cheque for 5,000 dollars to support the victims.
Presenting the items on behalf of Tobinco in Accra on Friday, Mr Ben Kpabi Tetteh, the General Manager of Marketing and Communications, said the move was in response to the humanitarian appeals made by Government to support Sierra Leone in her current situation.
He said Tobinco continued to demonstrate high sense of humanitarianism as part of its efforts to ensure that people enjoyed the best of health to reduce mortality not only in Ghana but the neighbouring countries as well.
'We have our friends, brothers and sisters in Sierra Leone. We see this as a disaster, which has affected the sub-region. This gesture is, therefore, very urgent,' he added.
Mr Benjamin Abanqua, the Director of Operations of Letap Pharmaceuticals, said the organisation deemed it necessary to support 'our friends of Sierra Leone in this unfortunate incidence.'
He said Letap was conscious of what went on in Ghana and elsewhere and would stay committed to ensuring that people were safe in their endeavours.
Mr Abanqua said the organisation considered the situation in Sierra Leone as an emergency, which calls for support adding; 'Immediately we heard the call for help, we decided to package some of our quality drugs to add to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' efforts to assist Sierra Leone.'
Mr Agustine Nuamah, the Finance and Administrative Executive of Minsol Limited, expressed the belief that the unity among African countries could be deepened through humanitarianism and, as such, it was prudent for Ghana to assist Sierra Leone in this period of hardship.
'We believe that it was only good to express our support in this form,' he said, and commended the other organisations for their assistance.
Mr Albert Yankey, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who received the items on behalf of Government, commended the trio and called on other institutions to emulate their gesture.
'We all saw and heard the news about the disaster and it was only good for Ghana to demonstrate a sense of solidarity towards our friends in Sierra Leone,' he added.
Rtd Chief Justice Umu Hawa Tejan-Jalloh, the Sierra Leonean High Commissioner to Ghana, applauded the institutions for the support and said Ghana had remained committed to deepening the bilaterally relations between her and Sierra Leone.
'On behalf of President Ernest Bai Koroma, I want to thank you all for your help,' she said.
GNA
By Gideon Ahenkorah, GNA
