TOP STORIES
Most women enjoy the submissive role during sex. This might include being tied up or even forced into sex.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3841
|4.3885
|Euro
|5.1483
|5.1540
|Pound Sterling
|5.6296
|5.6375
|Swiss Franc
|4.5492
|4.5522
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4811
|3.4831
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4738
Two jailed for Fraud
By Joyce Danso
Accra, Aug. 18, GNA - Two persons who collected monies totalling GH¢2.1 million from businessmen under the pretext of changing into dollar equivalent but failed to do so have been sentenced to two years imprisonment.
Handing the sentences on Benard Tetteh and Anthony Tuffuor at an Accra Circuit Court, the trial judge Mr Aboagye Tandoh described the conducts of the convicts as inhumane.
According to the Judge, the conviction and sentence of the two should also send a signal to people who would like to engage in such practices.
Tetteh and Tuffuor were charged with conspiracy to defraud and four counts of defrauding by false pretences.
Nii Bi Ayibontey, defence counsel prayed the court to spare them of custodial sentence because the Country's prisons were full.
Prosecuting Chief Superintendent of Police Mr Duuti Tuaruka who narrated the facts said the complainants were Abubakari Wangari, Abubakar Halidu, Aziz Yakubu and Abdulai Osman all businessmen based in Accra.
Tetteh is also a businessman and a Director of Meraqi Company Limited. Tuffuor is an Accountant.
During the month of December last year, with intent to commit crime, Tetteh informed Tuffuor he had 500,000 dollars in his company's account and wanted to exchange them into cedis at a low interest rate.
Tuffuor then informed four other witnesses in the case and took them to the Bank of Ghana whiles he spoke to the bank's deputy Governor.
The witnesses became convinced and informed the complainants.
On December 20, last year, Wangari raised GH¢864,000.00, Halidu also raised GH¢648,000.00, Yakubu also mobilised GH¢345,000.00 and Oman brought GH¢242,400.00 all totalling GH¢2.1 million.
When Tetteh was informed that the money was ready he asked the complainant to pay the amount into the account of Meraqi Company Limited.
Tetteh, prosecution said asked Tuffuor to drive the complainants to meet him at the Bank of Ghana premises for the 500,000 dollars but he failed to turn up.
The complainants became suspicious and reported the matter to the Police and Tuffour was arrested.
On February 2017, Tetteh was arrested while he was preparing to travel outside the country.
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Social News