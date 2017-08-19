TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3841
|4.3885
|Euro
|5.1483
|5.1540
|Pound Sterling
|5.6296
|5.6375
|Swiss Franc
|4.5492
|4.5522
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4811
|3.4831
|S/African Rand
|0.3319
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4667
|3.4738
Curfew on Kpatinga, Alavanyo and Nkonya townships renewed
Accra, Aug. 18, GNA - The Ministry of the Interior has renewed the curfew hours imposed on Kpatinga and its environs from 12:00 hours midnight to 04:00 hours, effective today, August 18.
In the same vein, the curfew on Alavanyo and Nkonya townships has been renewed from 2000 hours to 0530 hours effective Sunday, August 20.
These were announced in separate statements signed by Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister of the Interior, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday.
The statements said the imposition of the curfew was upon the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council and the Volta Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument.
The statements warned the people in the curfew areas not to carry arms, ammunitions or any offensive weapons and that any person or persons found with such offensive weapons would be arrested and prosecuted.
It advised the chiefs, opinion leaders, the youth and people to restrain themselves in the face of challenges to ensure peace.
GNA
