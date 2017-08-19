TOP STORIES
Metropolitan Bishop of Accra to ordain seven Priests
Accra, Aug 18, GNA - Most Reverend Charles Palmer-Buckle, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra, will on August 26, 2017 ordain seven Priests in the Accra Archdiocese at the Holy Spirit Cathedral.
They include Rev Dodji Kossi Gadessodji from St Kizito Catholic Church, Nima, Rev Emmanuel Darfour Appah, St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Ashale-Botwe, Rev Bright John Elorm Fumey, Blessed Clementina Catholic Church, Ashiaman, and Emmanuel Kwofie, Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Sakumono Estates.
The rest are Rev Donatus Pallu and Rev Albert Amonzem Apewe from St Anne and Joachim Catholic Church from Teshie, and Rev Eric Senam Kofi Asagba of Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Dansoman.
They were ordained as Deacons on January 6, 2017 by the Metropolitan Archbishop Palmer-Buckle at the St John the Baptist Catholic Church in Ordorkor, Accra.
They went through nine years of formation, studying Philosophy, Sociology and Religion for four years and Theology for five years, including minor courses such as communication and Greek.
They are asking for prayers from all and sundry, especially the entire Catholic faithful for successful ordination.
GNA
By Kodjo Adams, GNA
