W/R: We need more top high schools – Chief

CitiFMonline
1 hour ago | General News

President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II has bemoaned the state of the senior high school education in the Western Region.

Nana Gyebi said it was an indictment for region endowed with huge resources to have a deficit in education, especially in relation with the number of  high schools.

Speaking at a celebration of the 5th Essikadu Kundum Festival at Essikadu, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, who is also the paramount chief of the Bibiani Anhwiaso Traditional Area bemoaned the limited number of Grade A schools in the Western Region.

He said that “in 2015, my son completed Junior High School which I had to get him a senior high school. After searching through Grade ‘A’ schools in Ghana, I discovered that there were only two of such schools in the Western Region. Upper West had 2, Upper East had 5, Eastern Region had 7, Ashanti Region had 8, Central Region had 8, Greater Accra had 8, Volta Region had 6 and Brong Ahafo also had 6”.

“It is the Western and Upper West Regions which are at the bottom of the table. In the western region, the two are the Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) and the Archbishop Porter Girls Senior High School. This clearly shows that senior high schools education in the Western Region has taken a nosedive”.

Ogyeahoho Gyebi II, added that “we have to emphasize on Science, Mathematics, technology and technical education in the region, and also take particular interest in giving our daughters some special dispensation”.

He concluded that the GNPC Foundation has taken a decision to select some schools in the region to resource their science laboratories in the foundation's attempt to giving back to the region that produces the oil in which GNPC is an active player”.


By: Obrempong Yaw Ampofo/citifmonline.com/Ghana

General News

