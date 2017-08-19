TOP STORIES

“The Sharks” School Quiz Competition Launched
An exciting academic quiz competition, “The Sharks” has been introduced to give students the opportunity to compete for prizes in topical areas such asScience, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STREAM)from 20-21st of October 2017 at the International Students Guest Center.
Speaking at the ceremony, the Executive Director of Africa Schools Online, Mr. Abel Ohene Acquaye said The SHARKS academic quiz show provides an exciting, creative and competitive avenue for intellectual display in a televised program.
He noted that it will provide an opportunity for students to show their scholarly abilities in Science in varied areas and develop academic portfolios that will make them excel in higher education.
Mr. Acquaye added that the program will help build character qualities such as Curiosity, Initiative, Persistence, Adaptability, Leadership, Social and Cultural Awareness.
He indicated that the competition is opened to high school students at all levels in all programs and aims to promote teamwork among students and a healthy competitive challenge amongst participating schools.
According to him, it is sad to note that less than half of registered candidates are able to obtain grades (A1 to C6) in English, Mathematics, Integrated Science and Social Studies combined.
He intimated that this year’s results were no different, as more than 50% of registered candidates had from D7 to F and using creative methods to close the education gap is one of their utmost concern.
Mr. Acquaye said having noticed this worrying trend, it is pleased to introduce the maiden annual high school quiz competition, nicknamed “The Sharks” developed to promote high school students’ appreciation of knowledge on diverse core subjects such as English, Mathematics, Scientific and ICT literacy, Social and Civic literacy.
“Competencies such as Critical thinking, Creativity, Communication and Collaboration will be tested and developed throughout the show,” he stated.
According to him, the show is a typical 30minutes competition between two schools and four contestants in four major rounds.
He vowed to protect the sanctity of the competition with the support of a Board devoid of any leakage of questions and ensure that the questions are up to standard.
President of the Ghana Association of Arts and Sciences, Professor Aba BentilAndam emphasized that this yet another competition that should not be compared to any event which has a different focus and objectives.
She concluded that it is really exciting that the competition seeks to move beyond maths and sciences and cover wide areas that are very relevant to the intellectual development of students in the country.
