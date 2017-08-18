TOP STORIES
Government Must Deliver Renewable Energy Promise
350 Ghana Reducing Our Carbon (350 G-ROC) has called on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to fulfill its 2016 manifesto promise on the development of a Renewable Energy to provide cheaper source of power and create job opportunities.
The group made this demands during a press conference held in Accra to launch their report on the analysis of the NPP’s Renewable Energy development pledge as part of activities for their on-going campaign under the theme, “Renewable Energy for Communities”.
According to the report, the NPP made six pledges in their 2016 manifesto in relation to developing the renewable energy sector.
The pledges includes, increasing the proportion of renewable energy on the national generation mix, distribute solar energy solutions for all government and public buildings.
The party also pledged to build solar parks in the northern part of Ghana and establish industrial zone to support the private sector to build factories for the production and assembling of components of the solar power system.
Mr. Chibeze Ezekiel, the National Coordinator of the group, praised the government for establishing a policy to move all government sector buildings, schools, hospital, military and police onto solar energy within hundred days in office.
He however urged government to produce and enforce the remaining governance framework to help meet the National Energy Policy objective.
Mr. Ezekiel stated that, “the lack of access to appropriate and affordable financing mechanisms to help bridge the gap between low carbon solutions and their commercial viability as well as remove high upfront cost is arguably the most inhibiting hurdle stifling the uptake of cleaner energy in Ghana”.
Mrs. Portia Adu-Mensah, the Creative Activist Director of the group stated that the Renewable Energy sector has huge economic benefit for the country such as creation of jobs, resolving the energy crises, reduction in emission levels and contributing to the fight against climate change.
The group urged government should embark on capacity gap assessment of the relevant government agencies to inform planning and implementation processes and roll out a pilot phase in few locations or communities to use as case study.
The group also recommended that, all planning and execution of renewable energy plans should be done from a gender perspective.
Mr. Ezekiel stated that 350 G-ROC seeks to position itself as a strategic youth-led group in influencing and contributing to policies and programmes on low carbon emission related issues.
He stated that the organisation is ready to collaborate with government to ensure that the concerns of the youth are acknowledged and incorporated in decision making processes towards a low carbon or carbon-free economy.
350 Ghana Reducing Our Carbon (G-ROC) is an informal network of youth groups formed with the aim of mobilizing and empowering young people in partnership with key stakeholders to actively champion the need to reduce carbon emissions and promote renewable energy systems as a key effort in combating climate change.
