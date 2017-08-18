TOP STORIES
Proprietor appeals for permanent school block
Brakwa (C/R), Aug. 18, GNA - Reverend Evans Arthur, the Proprietor of the Faith Academy Basic School, has appealed to individuals and organisations to assist the school to construct a permanent classroom block to replace its wooden structure.
He also appealed for the rehabilitation of the deplorable road, which leads to the school at Brakwa in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa District of the Central Region.
Rev. Arthur made the appeal at the School's second graduation ceremony, on the theme: 'The Role of Parents for School Development,' which saw 86 pupils graduating.
He called on parents and guardians to support their children with learning materials so as to achieve the maximum in their education.
Mr Maxwell Ennin, the Headmaster of the School, applauded the excellent performance of the students, which led the School to place second out of seven in the Basic Education Certificate Examination in the Brakwa Circuit.
The School also took the 11th position of the Ghana Education Service rating in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa District.
Mr Asiedu Okanta, the Chairman of the Parent-Teacher Association, commended the parents, teachers and the school authorities for their hard work in nurturing the pupils.
Mr. Emmanuel Eshun Jnr, the Secretary of the School, said the Faith Academy Basic School was established by the Assemblies of God Church in 2012 from crÃ¨che to class six.
He said the school had made some strides in academic work and sports and called for all hands on deck to achieve its vision of taking the first position in all activities.
GNA
