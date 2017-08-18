TOP STORIES
Global Communities pilot health project in Volta Region
Ho, Aug. 18, GNA - Global Communities, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) is piloting a Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) for Health Communication package in selected communities in the Volta Region.
It is a multi-module suite of role plays, radio spots and other interactive materials for use by extension and health workers in promoting proper sanitation practices in communities.
The package is expected to help promote three key WASH behaviours, which include building-using and maintaining an improved latrine, hand washing with soap under running water, and the drinking of properly treated and stored water.
Mr Edward Thompson, Behavioural Change Communication (BCC) specialist with the NGO, said the package would assist stakeholders to effectively encourage parents, caregivers and children to adopt the key behaviours and would include a home visit checklist to monitor its progress.
Mr Thompson said there was the need to complement the construction of latrines with a BCC campaign towards reducing diarrhoea-related deaths.
He said only ten per cent of the population properly washed their hands and about seven per cent of children under-five died from diarrhoea, making Ghana the fifth most cholera endemic country in the world.
Mr Thompson said the NGO's effort at improving WASH hinged on six objectives among which improving sanitation, water access, and sector governance policies were paramount.
'Digni-loo', an affordable plastic toilet facility developed by the NGO in partnership with Duraplast Ghana Limited with support from USAID was also launched in the Region. GNA
