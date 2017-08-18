modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Global Communities pilot health project in Volta Region

GNA
20 minutes ago | Health

Ho, Aug. 18, GNA - Global Communities, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) is piloting a Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) for Health Communication package in selected communities in the Volta Region.

It is a multi-module suite of role plays, radio spots and other interactive materials for use by extension and health workers in promoting proper sanitation practices in communities.

The package is expected to help promote three key WASH behaviours, which include building-using and maintaining an improved latrine, hand washing with soap under running water, and the drinking of properly treated and stored water.

Mr Edward Thompson, Behavioural Change Communication (BCC) specialist with the NGO, said the package would assist stakeholders to effectively encourage parents, caregivers and children to adopt the key behaviours and would include a home visit checklist to monitor its progress.

Mr Thompson said there was the need to complement the construction of latrines with a BCC campaign towards reducing diarrhoea-related deaths.

He said only ten per cent of the population properly washed their hands and about seven per cent of children under-five died from diarrhoea, making Ghana the fifth most cholera endemic country in the world.

Mr Thompson said the NGO's effort at improving WASH hinged on six objectives among which improving sanitation, water access, and sector governance policies were paramount.

'Digni-loo', an affordable plastic toilet facility developed by the NGO in partnership with Duraplast Ghana Limited with support from USAID was also launched in the Region. GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Health

TOP STORIES

Ghana to also experience mudslide if … – Expert

20 minutes ago

Afari Gyan bought Nissan Van for GH₵2.6k – AG report

4 hours ago

quot-img-1Winning in any endeavor starts from the mind.

By: Bismark Omari Somuah quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38364.3880
Euro5.14435.1492
Pound Sterling5.64745.6544
Swiss Franc4.54664.5493
Canadian Dollar3.46613.4696
S/African Rand0.33260.3327
Australian Dollar3.46983.4757
body-container-line