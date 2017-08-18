modernghana logo

Ministry appeals for donations for Sierra Leone victims

GNA
56 minutes ago | Social News

Accra, Aug. 18, GNA - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has appealed for financial support and items including medical supplies, food and any other assistance for the victims of the mudslide and flood in Sierra Leone.

The appeal was made in a statement signed by Ms Vivian K.A. Asempapa, the Director of Information and Public Affairs of the Ministry and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

The disaster occurred on August 14, 2017 and resulted in the loss of many lives and left many more without shelter.

The statement said interested individuals and organisations were requested to deposit the items at the Information and Public Affairs Bureau of the Ministry.

Items could be donated up to Friday, August 18 between the hours of 0800 hours and 1700 hours.

The statement said cheques may be written to the Chief Director while donors could seek additional information by contacting 03032999604 and 0342290903.

GNA

