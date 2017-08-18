TOP STORIES
what a peace of mind to love than hate.By: ekosiwa. accra/ghana
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3836
|4.3880
|Euro
|5.1443
|5.1492
|Pound Sterling
|5.6474
|5.6544
|Swiss Franc
|4.5466
|4.5493
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4661
|3.4696
|S/African Rand
|0.3326
|0.3327
|Australian Dollar
|3.4698
|3.4757
We Stand With Sierra Leone
More than 400 lives have been lost, 600 are missing, 3000 are left without homes. Sierra Leone is in distress and has been over the past few days when mudslide erupted and caused so much havoc. We commiserate with our African brothers and sisters in Sierra Leone.
At the same time, we condemn the deafening silence of African governments to the plight of our neighbours in Sierra Leone. So far, African countries have said nothing let alone sent anything to comfort our fellow Africans in Sierra Leone and to alleviate their suffering.
Why have we abandoned our brothers and sisters in their time of need? Where is the African spirit of Ubuntu which holds us together in joyous and in trying times? It is disappointing that African governments and people have chosen this path of no concern for others.
Or are we as usual waiting for foreigners to come to our aid? Have we become so individualistic that we no longer care what happens to our neighbours? We are very saddened by the neglect with which we have treated our own people in Sierra Leone and hereby call on all African governments in the name of Pan-African solidarity to mobilise resources to lend a helping hand.
On our part, the Economic Fighters League have reached out to a number of media organizations to partner with us in the collection of relief items to be presented to the Embassy of Sierra Leone.
We encourage all citizens to take advantage of this initiative by contributing their widows might once our media partners are announced. Forward to all Africans!
Revolutionary regards
Commander Hardi Yakubu - Fighter-General
© Commander Hardi Yakubu - Fighter-General

