UDG Projects Transform Kumasi
Hajia Alima Mahama (2nd left) and Osei Assibey Antwi inspecting some of the projects with others
Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region, will experience massive infrastructural development which will definitely improve the lives of millions of people in the city in the coming months.
The key infrastructural projects, being funded by the World Bank under the Urban Development Grant (UDG), are expected to be completed very soon.
The state-of-the-art UDG projects, most of which, are nearing completion, can be located in areas such as Sofoline, Anhwomaso, Subin Valley and other strategic parts of the boisterous city.
The UDG projects, especially the lorry parks, would help tackle congestion in the business district center of Kumasi.
Some of the projects are also intended to boost security and healthcare delivery in the city.
Minister Okays UDG Projects
The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Haijia Alima Mahama, some few days ago, visited Kumasi to inspect all the ongoing UDG projects.
The minister, who used two days to tour the project sites, expressed satisfaction with the professional work being done by contractors executing all the UDG projects in the city.
Alima Mahama lauded the World Bank for continually transforming Kumasi via the UDG projects, and urged the contractors to sustain their good work to ensure efficient delivery.
UDG Projects Visited
The minister started her tour at the Anhwomaso Lorry Terminal, which is being constructed at the cost of over GH¢2 million.
The project, which is almost completed, boasts of a police station, offices, spacious car park and other amenities.
She also visited the Sofoline Lorry Terminal valued at over GH¢2 million, which has a car park, offices, police station and many others.
The minister also inspected the Kyirapatre Lorry Terminal, valued at about GH¢3 million.
The completion of the Anhwomaso, Sofoline and Kyirapatre Lorry Terminals would go a long way to tackle congestion in Kumasi for many years and make life comfortable for residents.
Aside ensuring free movement of people, the lorry terminals would also boost trade in the city.
The Sofoline Lorry Terminal, for instance, would be used by travellers, who visit Kumasi from the Brong-Ahafo Region.
The Local Government Minister also inspected the Prempeh Assembly Hall project, which is also being refurbished at the cost of a staggering GH¢2.677,000 to meet international standards.
She was also at the Maternal and Child Health Hospital at Pampaso in Kumasi, where a 20-bed capacity ward, which is being constructed through UDG to boost healthcare delivery, is nearing completion.
The minister, who was elated over the magnificent UDG projects, ended her tour at the Subin Valley, where a police station is being constructed.
From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi
