TOP STORIES
We cannot be free untill all girls and women are free from violence and oppressionBy: Esther Enyolu
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3836
|4.3880
|Euro
|5.1443
|5.1492
|Pound Sterling
|5.6474
|5.6544
|Swiss Franc
|4.5466
|4.5493
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4661
|3.4696
|S/African Rand
|0.3326
|0.3327
|Australian Dollar
|3.4698
|3.4757
Indomie Supports 3,000 Pupils
Instant Noodles brand Indomie is supporting 3,000 pupils from impoverished districts of Volta and Greater Accra as part of a one-month-long youth camp organised by Nneka Youth Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO).
At a recent ceremony, De United Foods Industries Ltd (DUFIL), the brand owners of Indomie made a donation towards this year's youth camp.
It included cartons of Indomie instant noodles, Indomie exercise books, Indomie T-shirts and other brand souvenirs.
And nutritious Indomie instant noodles were also fed to the participants.
Belo Cida Haruna, Marketing Manager of DUFIL said the company was proud to support the youth camp since its inception.
“We decided to support it and have not looked back since. We urge Nneka Youth Foundation to monitor the progress of the children who benefit from the training to ensure that the ultimate objective of making them better adults is achieved,” he added.
The pupils participating in the youth camp are from eight different districts like Afadzato South, Kpando, Hohoe, North and South Dayi, Ho East, as well as Nkwanta Districts in the Volta Region and Ningo Prampram in the Greater Accra region.
They are put in groups in four zones and each zone takes its turn at Nneka Youth Foundation Centre in Ve Agbome in the Afadzato South District of the Volta Region.
The children are learning life skills through lessons in grooming, arts and crafts and many more.
Agnes Botchway, Events Manager at DUFIL, who visited the Nneka Foundation Centre said, “We are motivated to continue to support the programme, because their work gave hope to the children who had no hope.
“We are passionate about the development of children and there is nothing more rewarding than to support a cause that can turn the fortunes of children.”
She encouraged the children to put to practice all that they learnt at the centre.
Cecilia Fiaka, founder of Nneka Youth Foundation, said the youth camp has become a major platform for children from deprived communities to become hopeful in life and strive to achieve dreams.
She noticed that conditions prevalent in those communities do not enable children to aspire for bigger heights which has been a challenge for the youth camp to find solutions over the years.
“I am grateful to DUFIL for the consistent support towards the programme,” said Ms Fiaka.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Business & Finance