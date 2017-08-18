TOP STORIES
KFC Supports Rebecca Foundation
Sudeep Geethanandan, Business Head of Masco Foods presenting dummy cheque to Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Cassandra Appenteng (left), Brand Manager of KFC and Millicent Aidoo (right), HR of Masco Foods.
Popular fast-food restaurant chain, Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), has supported the 'Save a Child, Save a Mother' project, an initiative of the Rebecca Foundation with GH¢10,000.
The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, in partnership with The Multimedia Group Limited, has been raising funds towards the construction of a new maternity block, as well as Mother and Baby Unit (MBU) for the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), to ease congestion and decrease the mortality rates in the ward.
Sudeep Geethanandan, the Business Head of Masco Foods – a subsidiary of the Mohinani Group of Companies, said the gesture formed part of the company's corporate social responsibility.
Presenting the cheque to Mrs Akufo-Addo, he said as a consumer-oriented company, KFC was very pleased to hear that the First Lady had initiated a project to curb maternal mortality.
Explaining the company's desire to support the project, he said KFC is an international brand that feeds the world with its greatest tasting chicken products that are largely patronized by families.
“We appreciate your initiative and wish you all the best in your drive to get funding for it,” he said.
Mrs Akufo-Addo expressed her gratitude to the management of KFC for the support and urged other companies to emulate the kind gesture.
According to her, the project, which begun some months ago, was progressing steadily and would hopefully be completed by October, this year.
Present at the ceremony were Millicent Aidoo, Human Resource Manager of Masco Foods and Cassandra Appenteng, Brand Manager of KFC Ghana.
