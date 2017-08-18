modernghana logo

Ethiopian Retrofits B767-300 Fleet

Daily Guide
1 hour ago

Ethiopian Airlines says it has fully refurbished its Boeing 767-300 ER fleet for service on its India, Middle East and Africa destinations.

The newly refurbished airplane is fitted with brand new full flat-bed seats in Cloud Nine, modern IFE with high resolution 17 inches screen and in-seat power outlets (in-flight entertainment), lighting and other modern cabin products.

Customers in the main cabin will also enjoy new seats, multiple channels of in-flight audio and video entertainments accessible with their own mobile devices /tablets.

Ethiopian Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Tewolde GebreMariam, remarked: “As a customer focused and market driven airline, we are always committed to avail unmatched travel experience for our customers. We have invested more than $6 million to retrofit our B-767-300 ER fleet, which will surely provide more choice and greater comfort to our customers. By December 2017, all our B767 fleet will be fitted with flat-bed seats in Cloud Nine with access to a range of video programming available for wireless streaming in all cabins.

“I would like to congratulate our engineering and maintenance team at Ethiopian MRO for the job well done and wish to pledge to our customers that we shall always strive to ensure their extra comfort every time they fly with us.”

Availing the right fleet mix for the mission, Ethiopian Airlines has currently deployed 92 of the youngest (five years average fleet age) and most modern fleet, with future plans to receive 19 A350-900s, four B787-900s and five Q400s.

A business desk report
 

