modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Vodafone Launches ‘Ekiki Mi’

Daily Guide
1 hour ago | Business & Finance

Vodafone Ghana has launched the 'Ekiki Mi' promotion as part of plans to expand its subscriber base in the coming months.

'Ekiki Mi' (I feel electrified) is an exciting and unprecedented opportunity for customers to engage more friends and family.

Customers can now purchase a recharge card and share the same value with two other people.

Literally painting the 37 Lorry Station red, staff of the telecommunication company on Tuesday moved to their customers and prospective customers to interact with them on how to benefit from the new promotion.

“For any credit card you buy from GH¢2 onwards, you can share it with two other friends or family members and they will enjoy the same value as you,” Director of Marketing, Sales and Events, Agnes Emefa Essah said.

She added, “All you need to do is load your credit dial 134-your PIN – and the hash tag sign to receive the same value.”

Bonus airtime, to be enjoyed by the two loved ones, can only be used for on-net voice calls and 'Pay-As-You-Go' data.

The loved ones must top up within three days of receiving the recharge card, and bonus air times have a validity of two days.

The 'Ekiki Mi' promotion is expected to be rolled out for the next two months.

Meanwhile, Vodafone has revealed plans of focusing on the digital revolution in Ghana.

The telecom company said it will expand to cover prospective subscribers in regions of the country, which do not have access to fast and reliable internet.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Business & Finance

TOP STORIES

Afari Gyan bought Nissan Van for GH₵2.6k – AG report

1 hour ago

Brong Ahafo Needs Three More Regions---Yejihene

3 hours ago

quot-img-1History will one day judge mugabe on what he has done to southern Africans' lives.

By: brian chitepo- Zimba quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38364.3880
Euro5.14435.1492
Pound Sterling5.64745.6544
Swiss Franc4.54664.5493
Canadian Dollar3.46613.4696
S/African Rand0.33260.3327
Australian Dollar3.46983.4757
body-container-line