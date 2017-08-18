TOP STORIES
Vodafone Launches ‘Ekiki Mi’
Vodafone Ghana has launched the 'Ekiki Mi' promotion as part of plans to expand its subscriber base in the coming months.
'Ekiki Mi' (I feel electrified) is an exciting and unprecedented opportunity for customers to engage more friends and family.
Customers can now purchase a recharge card and share the same value with two other people.
Literally painting the 37 Lorry Station red, staff of the telecommunication company on Tuesday moved to their customers and prospective customers to interact with them on how to benefit from the new promotion.
“For any credit card you buy from GH¢2 onwards, you can share it with two other friends or family members and they will enjoy the same value as you,” Director of Marketing, Sales and Events, Agnes Emefa Essah said.
She added, “All you need to do is load your credit dial 134-your PIN – and the hash tag sign to receive the same value.”
Bonus airtime, to be enjoyed by the two loved ones, can only be used for on-net voice calls and 'Pay-As-You-Go' data.
The loved ones must top up within three days of receiving the recharge card, and bonus air times have a validity of two days.
The 'Ekiki Mi' promotion is expected to be rolled out for the next two months.
Meanwhile, Vodafone has revealed plans of focusing on the digital revolution in Ghana.
The telecom company said it will expand to cover prospective subscribers in regions of the country, which do not have access to fast and reliable internet.
