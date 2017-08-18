TOP STORIES
JB Killers Docket For Attorney General
The Attorney-General's Department has received a duplicate copy of the case in which two persons are standing trial over the murder of Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu, New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North in the Eastern Region.
According to Detective Inspector Simon Apiorsornu, the docket was receiving attention at the AG's office.
He said the Attorney-General had assured the prosecution that it was working expeditiously on the advice to enable the prosecution start the committal process.
The case was, however, adjourned until August 31 while the accused persons – Daniel Asiedu, 19 aka Sexy Don Don, a phone dealer and Vincent Bosso aka Junior Agogo, a phone repairer – were remanded into police custody.
It would be recalled that at the last adjourned date, state prosecutors asked for more time for further investigations into the case.
The state had argued that the nature of the case was such that the victim never survived to tell his side of the story.
The prosecution indicated that it had to get conclusive evidence in the matter.
This compelled the judge, Arit Nsemoh, to question the basis on which the accused persons were charged if the arguments of the police officer were anything to go by.
She pointed out that the prosecution ought to be prepared before preferring charges against the accused persons.
The trial magistrate, as a result, warned the prosecution not to come and ask for another adjournment but must come and tell the court something bright.
Detective Inspector Apiorsornu had previously also said further investigations into the matter were still ongoing.
On July 29, the prosecution told the court that the police had stumbled upon fresh leads in the case.
Although the prosecution did not disclose the nature of the leads to the court, the prosecutor emphasized that the police were working on them.
The accused persons were hauled before the court two days after an Accra High Court had discharged them over the murder of the legislator.
The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice had earlier entered Nolle Prosequi (NP) to drop the previous charges against the accused persons.
Sefakor Batse, a Senior State Attorney, had told the court, presided over by Justice Lawrence L. Mensah, that per Section 54 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, the AG had entered NP in respect of the case.
Daniel Asiedu and Bosso were subsequently rearrested minutes after their discharge and fresh charges preferred against them.
In the instant case, Sexy Don Don has been slapped with the charge of murder while Agogo faces abetment of murder.
In the case of Agogo, the prosecutor, DSP George Amegah, held that he at about 1:00 am on February 9, 2016 at Shiashie, East Legon, in Accra, abetted Sexy Don Don to commit murder.
Don Don, according to the prosecution, on the same day and time intentionally and unlawfully caused the death of Mr JB Danquah-Adu, fondly called JB.
The pleas of the two have not been taken.
By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson
