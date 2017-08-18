TOP STORIES
Hunter shoots hunter; mistakes him for antelope
The New Abirem Police has arrested a 40-year-old hunter by name Nana Kwasi, for allegedly shooting to death his colleague hunter, Daniel Acheampong, during a hunting expedition at Akyem Ntronang in the Eastern region.
A resident in the community, told Starr News’ Eastern regional Correspondent, Kojo Ansah that the incident occurred a week ago but a search for the remains of the deceased by the community proved futile.
According to the resident, the suspect failed to inform the community until the ghost of the deceased allegedly began tormenting him forcing him to report himself to Police five days after the incident.
Confirming the tragic incident to Starr News, the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Inspector Gideon Boateng explained that on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at about 6:00 pm, the suspect Nana Kwasi who hails from Akim Ntronang near New Abirem in the Eastern region, reported himself to the Ntronang Police and confessed that on Thursday, August 10, 2017, at about 6:30pm, he went to the Old Abirem Forest Reserve together with his colleague to hunt.
He stated that whilst they were in the bush hunting, he shot and killed the deceased.
Inspector Gideon Boateng added that during interrogation, the suspect told the police that he mistook the deceased to be an antelope.
The suspect led the Police to the crime scene and found the decomposed body of the deceased with a single barrel gun and “BB” empty shell lying beside it.
The body has since been deposited at Mamaso Community Hospital Mortuary for autopsy whilst the suspect is with the police for further investigation.
The un-registered single barrel gun and the “BB” empty shell have been retrieved for evidential purposes.
