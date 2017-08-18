TOP STORIES
Am no TB Joshua fan but this looks like sour grapes and pure fabricationBy: viriri,zimbabwe
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3836
|4.3880
|Euro
|5.1443
|5.1492
|Pound Sterling
|5.6474
|5.6544
|Swiss Franc
|4.5466
|4.5493
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4661
|3.4696
|S/African Rand
|0.3326
|0.3327
|Australian Dollar
|3.4698
|3.4757
UCC Student, Teacher wins cars in MTN Spin the wheel promo
Accra, Aug. 17, GNA - Ms Linda Ayi, graduate of the University of Cape Coast and Mr Isaac Sarfo Boakye, a Mathematics teacher at the Agona Senior High Technical School have won two brand new Hyundai I10 in the ongoing MTN Spin the Wheel promotion in Accra.
The promotion was launched in July 2017 and would run till the end of June 2018 with a presentations and rewards to be won.
Mr Noel Kojo-Ganson, General Manager of Consumer Marketing of MTN, presenting the awards to the winners said the promotion was driven by their quest as the leading telecommunication brand to always look beyond the telecommunication services and add value to customer's experience.
He said the promotion was one of the several ways MTN intended to reward its royal subscribers.
Four of the winners won an all-expense paid trip to Dubai for two, pieces of 4G enabled handsets were also presented to some winners while some other winners received cash prizes ranging from GH¢1000.00 to GH¢2000.00 each.
He said by extension it demonstrates the company's commitment to making our customers' lives brighter while we promote our digital agenda.
He said 'For the monthly winners, the highest point earner takes home a brand new Hyundai I10, 2nd and 3rd highest point earners, trip to Dubai, 4th to the 10th highest receives GH¢2,000.00 Mobile Money e-cash, 11th to 20th highest GH¢1,000.00 Mobile Money, 21st to 50th highest takes 4G Smartphone, 5th to 80th highest points earners will receive GH¢200.00 Mobile Money and 81st to 100th will also receive GH¢100.00 Mobile Money'.
He said MTN was committed to leading the delivery of bold new digital world and they will continue to make meaningful investments to ensure their customers receive the best of services and remain loyal or connected to the brand.
He said customers, who recharges airtime of GH¢1.00 and above would receive an SMS indicating the number of Spin slots earned (based on amount recharged) after every recharge.
'When customer can clicks on the link to open the WAP portal to spin or URL to install the App permanently on their phones. Alternatively, customers can send 'SPIN' to MTN short Code 5040 to spin,' he added.
He said once the customer spins, the result was instant and confirmed by SMS message.
Ms Ayi thanked the management of MTN for introducing the promotion, which had made her a car owner, urging other customers to enter the promotion.
GNA
By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Social News