TOP STORIES
Getting caught in wrongdoing shatters trust and honesty in any society and makes reconciliation more difficult.By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3836
|4.3880
|Euro
|5.1443
|5.1492
|Pound Sterling
|5.6474
|5.6544
|Swiss Franc
|4.5466
|4.5493
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4661
|3.4696
|S/African Rand
|0.3326
|0.3327
|Australian Dollar
|3.4698
|3.4757
There is no need to politicise the educational sector - GNAPS
Wa, Aug. 17, GNA - Mr Eric Appiah, the National President of the Ghana National Association of Private Schools (GNAPS), has called on the public to desist from politicising the educational needs of the society.
He said quality education was an unalienable right of the people but the extent to which it was being politicised was alarming.
Mr Appiah made the call during the Sixth National Delegates Congress of GNAPS which was aimed at assessing the activities of the association as well as to discuss effective ways of improving access to quality education in the private sector.
The congress, which was held under the theme: 'Environmental Factors Influencing Education: The Way Forward for Private Schools in the 21st Century', brought together stakeholders in the educational fraternity and proprietors of private schools among others.
Mr Appiah said there is the need for non-interference of political actors in the educational system an equally so is the urgent need for Public Private Partnership in the educational sector to ensure universal access to quality education.
He said the role of private schools was to support government to provide quality education to the people at all levels adding that improvement in the quality of life depended on the quality of education being delivered.
Mr Appiah said what Ghana needed was a robust educational policy and an effective implementation plan; availability of Teaching and Learning Materials (TLMs); and committed, dedicated and well-trained teachers to revitalise the educational system.
Mr Sulemana Alhassan, the Upper West Regional Minster, said government was committed to providing the necessary infrastructure and materials needed to ensure access to quality teaching and learning.
While commending GNAPS for supporting the government to provide education to the public, the Regional Minister also expressed concern that many private schools were located in urban areas and this deprived the rural dwellers of the privilege of enjoying private education.
Mr Sulemana said government was also in the process of formulating and implementing new policies to help elevate and enhance the educational standards.
Madam Patricia Ayiko, the Upper West Regional Director of Education, said factors such as poor student-teacher relationship and fatigue impeded the quality of academic performance by students.
She said there is the need for teachers to establish good relationship with their students as well as create an environment for regular exercises to help create a conducive learning atmosphere.
GNA
By Philip Tengzu, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Education