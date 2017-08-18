modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Ethiopian retrofitted its B767-300 fleet with flatbed seats and wifi IFE

GNA
46 minutes ago | Business & Finance

GNA Reporter
Accra, Aug. 17, GNA - Ethiopian Airlines Group, the largest airline in Africa, has fully refurbished its Boeing 767-300 ER fleet and availed for service on its India, Middle East and Africa destinations.

The newly refurbished airplane is fitted with brand new full flat-bed seats in Cloud Nine, modern IFE with high resolution, 17 inches screen and in-seat power outlets (inflight entertainment), lighting and other modern cabin products.

A statement issued in Accra by Mrs Hanna Atnafu, Manager Corporate Communications, Ethiopian Airlines said customers in the main cabin would also enjoy new seats, multiple channels of inflight audio and video entertainments accessible with their own mobile devices /tablets.

Mr Tewolde GebreMariam Ethiopian Group CEO, said: 'As a customer focussed and market driven airline, we are always committed to avail unmatched travel experience for our customers'

He said the company has invested more than six million dollars to retrofit its B-767-300 ER fleet, which would surely provide more choice and greater comfort to our customers.

'By December 2017, all our B767 fleet will be fitted with flat-bed seats in Cloud Nine with access to a range of video programming available for wireless streaming in all cabins,' he added.

He used the opportunity to congratulate the engineering and maintenance team at Ethiopian MRO for the job well done and wish to pledge to customers that they shall always strive to ensure their extra comfort every time they fly with us.

Availing the right fleet mix for the mission, Ethiopian Airlines has currently deployed 92 of the youngest (five years average fleet age) and most modern fleet, with future plans to receive nineteen A350-900s, four B787-900s and five Q400s.

GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Business & Finance

TOP STORIES

Brong Ahafo Needs Three More Regions---Yejihene

12 minutes ago

I won’t waver in corruption fight – Nana Addo

46 minutes ago

quot-img-1IF LIFE'S JOURNEY CAN SOON COME TO AN END THEN WE SHALL MEET ANOTHER TIME AT ANOTHER PLACE SOMEWHERE.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH , quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38364.3880
Euro5.14435.1492
Pound Sterling5.64745.6544
Swiss Franc4.54664.5493
Canadian Dollar3.46613.4696
S/African Rand0.33260.3327
Australian Dollar3.46983.4757
body-container-line