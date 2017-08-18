TOP STORIES
President appoints Mr Peter Abum Sarkodie as EPA Executive Director
Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA
Accra, Aug. 17, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Mr Peter Abum Sarkodie as the new Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Mr Sarkodie, until his appointment, was the Head of the Science and Education Department of the University of Education, Winneba, (Mampong Campus) in the Ashanti Region.
He was a Senior Lecturer at the University in Analytical Environmental Chemistry and Environment.
Mr Sakodie obtained his First Degree in Chemistry from the University of Cape Coast and Masters' Degree in Organic Chemistry from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.
He is also an astute politician and was the New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Sekyere West from 2005 to 2009.
Mr Sakodie served as a member of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Science and Environment.
He is a member of the newly constituted Governing Board of the EPA who took the Oath of Office and Secrecy administered by Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, on Thursday.
GNA
