TOP STORIES
I was given a mandate to do a job and I will not be distracted by USELESS insultsBy: President John Maham
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3836
|4.3880
|Euro
|5.1443
|5.1492
|Pound Sterling
|5.6474
|5.6544
|Swiss Franc
|4.5466
|4.5493
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4661
|3.4696
|S/African Rand
|0.3326
|0.3327
|Australian Dollar
|3.4698
|3.4757
The Education Minister Is Only Intrested In Public Display
About roughly three months ago,our well respected Education Minister, Dr.Mathew Opoku Prempeh made a pronouncement that all headmasters who did not lead their schools to performed well in the various Waec exams were to be sacked.Performance of pupils in examination if factored by many complex things.
These things may be;poor teaching skills, teacher being irregular, lack or insufficient logistics,poor parental care,inadequate supervision, unfavorable education policies,inadequate incentives,"inconducive environment", and among others.
These not withstanding, the factors associated with the teacher's performance stands tall,but,without the positiveness of the Other factors the teacher's performance would go down the drain.For this I say,the minister in questions did not and does not ambrace the factors other than the teacher's performance.
Again, D.r Mathew Opoku Prempeh has made a pronouncement that schools' closing time are to be extended from 2:00pm to 4:00pm.His said this without the consent of any of the teacher unions.I seem not to understand what he was seeking to achieve as far as this pronouncement in concerned.About a day or so after the pronouncement, one of the teacher unions came out boldly that the extension of the closings time must come with increase of salary,because work input must be increased.
I think this wouldn't have come out from the teachers, if the minister had respectively met the teachers before the pronouncement.I don't think modern day Ghanaian teacher will sit aloof and allow any powers that be manipulate them so disrespectfully.
Licensing of teachers. We are yet to officially hear from the minister.
By Yaw Manu
0243460345
Thank you.
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Frederick Yaw Manu
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Opinion/Feature